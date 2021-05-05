A sign unveiling ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, at the visitors center in Lansing of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
In December 2020, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Designation Act, legislation that redesignates the New River Gorge National River as the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, was included and passed in a year-end legislative package.
This redesignation made the site the 63rd National Park and the 20th National Preserve in the United States.
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-WVa, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-WVa, will be in attendance.