New River Community and Technical College is offering Sign Language II at the college’s campus in Beaver this fall.
The five-week class is scheduled for Thursday evenings from 5 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, Oct. 10.
Sign Language II will build on the signs taught in Sign Language I at the campus. Tuition is $75 for the five-week class, and preregistration is required by Thursday, Oct. 3.
A sign language interpreting class is also scheduled for the college’s campus in Summersville beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1.
For more information about community education classes at New River CTC or to register visit https://www.newriver.edu/community or call a Workforce Education Program Specialist — Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101, or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469.
Jordan Nelson