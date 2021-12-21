About three dozen children were guests of honor during the annual Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department Shop-With-A-Cop Christmas party Saturday afternoon in the courthouse lobby.
Santa Claus distributed the presents, with uniformed deputies assisting.
The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the project in that the officers have been forced to do the shopping without the children.
“It was much more pleasurable when we could shop with the kids,” said Sheriff’s Lt. S.E. Cook.
The Sheriff’s Department began the annual project five years ago, working to raise $100 for each child.
“We’ve been so fortunate that we were able to raise that to $125 this year,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Randy Brooks.
Both Cook and Brooks agreed that is because donors have been so generous with their contributions.
In addition to the donations, the officers spend their own money to make certain the children get what they want for Christmas.
One year, a little one asked Cook if he could buy pop for his family instead of something for himself. Cook did just that out of his own pocket, which is typical for all the officers.
“It will just break your heart. It makes you really appreciate what you have in life,” Cook emphasized.
Brooks shopped for a toy that wasn’t available in the stores, but his wife was able to locate it online and made the purchase.
The officers’ families – spouses and children – are also instrumental in bringing the project to fruition.
The previous Saturday, the officers’ families spent hours wrapping the gifts so that Santa Claus could distribute them.
“The whole department comes together with their families for this,” Cook said.
“We definitely could not do this without our families,” Brooks emphasized.
The project takes year-round fundraising. The schools identify eligible children who, for whatever reasons, may fall through the cracks of other programs designed to serve underprivileged children in the county.
Due to Covid, the children provided a “wish list” for officers, putting their most desired item at the top, then officers pick up the toys or whatever items the child desires.
“For the sixth annual, I’m praying that Covid will allow us to go back to Walmart and shop with the kids,” Brooks said.
All the work and organizing is well worth the effort, Cook noted.
“It is overwhelming to see the joy on these kids’ faces,” Cook emphasized. “It is well worth all the running we have to do to get to see that pleasure.”
Donations can be made throughout the year by visiting the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department or at First Community Bank. Donations may also be mailed to Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department Shop With A Cop at P.O. Box 529, Pineville, WV 24874. Make the check payable to Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department’s Shop With A Cop.