A Monday night shooting has left one dead in Fayette County, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Just before 9 p.m. Nov. 21, Fayette County deputies received notice of a male victim who had been shot in the abdomen inside a trailer at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Glen Jean. The victim, identified as Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro, died as a result of his injuries, according to Fridley.
Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department Detective's Bureau are still actively investigating the incident.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
