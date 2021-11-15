Shooting leaves Beckley man in critical condition

A Raleigh County man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest early Monday morning following a domestic dispute.
Beckley Police arrested 25-year-old Kyle Slaughter in connection to the shooting and charged him with malicious wounding and a separate count of wanton endangerment, according to a release from Beckley Police Lt. David Allard.
Police responded to the scene of the shooting at 12:03 a.m. Monday.
Once at the home, located in the 100 block of Quarry Street in Beckley, officers found a 27-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.
Officers began performing life-saving measures on the victim until he was transported to a local hospital by Emergency Services personnel.
The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Police also found Slaughter inside the home and took him into custody “without incident.”
According to the release, “Slaughter and the victim were in an intimate relationship and this incident is the result of a domestic dispute.”
In a photo published with the release on Beckley Police Department Facebook page, Slaughter appears to have several cuts on one side of his face as well as swollen shut eye.
Slaughter was booked into the Southern Regional Jail at 4:25 a.m, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail website. His bond was set at $75,000.