The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating damage to a property in Fairlea that resulted from gunfire.
According to a release Monday from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at approximately 6:56 a.m. Monday to a 911 call of damage to a vehicle and a residential home in Fairlea.
Upon arrival, officers determined that the damage resulted from gunshots and that the gunfire was the result of an altercation among multiple individuals that did not include the homeowner, the release states.
According to police reports, gunshots were reportedly heard in this area at approximately 8:47 p.m. on Sunday.
However, the affected homeowner was unaware of the damage to the home until Monday morning.
The press release states that the “homeowner is an innocent party with no involvement or connection to the altercation.”
The investigation into this incident is being led by Corporal Seth Havens, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at 304-647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center.
