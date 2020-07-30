Oceana’s municipal election Tuesday resulted in one new council member, based on unofficial results reported Tuesday night.
Chuck Shirley, with 113 votes, edged out incumbent Bryant Whisenant, who had 96 votes, in the unofficial results.
Mayor Tom Evans Jr. garnered 185 votes; he was unopposed in his bid to retain his seat.
Also unopposed was Jim Cook, recorder, who took 173 votes.
Also returned to the council, according to unofficial returns, were incumbents Homer Nutter with 132 votes; Terri Stafford Maynor, 115; Mary Nutter, 99 votes, and Jared Harless, 98 votes.
Also running for the town council were Raymond Walker, with 87 votes; Don Morgan, 70; Gary Spence, 66; Jesse Womack, 57; Derek Toler, 24, and Billy Webster, 23.
Votes will be canvassed on Monday, Aug. 3, then certified Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Mullens and Pineville did not conduct municipal elections this year.