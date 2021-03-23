LEWISBURG — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office has traded in its old concrete floors, cinderblock walls and a persistent aroma of mildew for hardwood floors, abundant windows and tasteful artwork on the walls.
With the temporary relocation of his Law Enforcement Division’s Lewisburg headquarters essentially complete, Sheriff Bruce Sloan pointed out some of the finer features during a tour of the new offices, just a short stroll away from the old jailhouse where officers had toiled through last week. The move made way for demolition crews to begin their work at the jailhouse, the first step in a major overhaul of the Greenbrier County Courthouse complex.
The sheriff’s new offices are in the Bruce Law Firm building at 316 Randolph St., West. Access to the building’s courtyard-facing front door is afforded via an alley that links Washington and Randolph streets in downtown Lewisburg.
The sheriff’s suite boasts three floors of well-appointed offices, a reception area, conference room, interview room, break room, restrooms and evidence storage space.
“This is a really nice office,” Sloan said during Tuesday’s tour of the facility. “It’s a tremendous upgrade for our officers. All of the officers I’ve spoken to about the move are happy to be here.”
Nineteen officers and other personnel are now working out of those offices, only a few hundred yards from the courthouse, where the sheriff’s Tax Office will remain until remodeling forces another reshuffling of personnel and offices.
“We’re very appreciative of having a facility this nice,” Sloan said. “We appreciate the county commission securing this building for us.”
The building is owned by state Delegate Barry L. Bruce (R-Greenbrier), a Lewisburg attorney.
While the county signed a one-year lease agreement for the sheriff’s suite, commissioners and Sloan alike expect to retain occupancy for around two years, the anticipated length of time until construction on the courthouse remodeling and annex should be complete.
According to commission assistant Kelly Banton, the suite is being leased for $6,200 a month, which amounts to $12 a square foot, the same rent the county pays for other offices in Lewisburg to house Magistrate Court and Family Court operations.
Commissioners expect the demolition of the former jailhouse, built in 1953, to begin almost immediately. The first order of business will be to safely strip out all of the asbestos in the building, a process that will probably take about a week. Demolition of the structure will soon follow.
Once the jailhouse is razed and a Sears kit house is moved from beside the courthouse onto private property, construction will commence on the $10 million, three-story annex.
