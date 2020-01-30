Sheriff welcomes new K-9 to the force

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan recently welcomed a new member to his office’s K-9 unit. Thelma, a 2-year-old Labrador, joins Layla, a Belgian Malinois, in the unit.
Along with her handler, Sgt. C.R. Smith, Thelma completed a rigorous month-long training program at Custom Canine Unlimited in Commerce, Ga. The team is now certified in narcotics detection and tracking.
“We are pleased to welcome Thelma to our ranks,” Sloan said in a press release announcing the new addition.
“Narcotics detection through the use of K-9s is one of the resources we utilize in our continued efforts to stem the flow of illicit drugs in our area," he said. "Additionally, there are many instances where the use of a canine for tracking is extremely beneficial.”
Cpl. Steve Hudnall is the sheriff’s office’s other K-9 handler.
Tina Alvey