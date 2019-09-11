Below is the August 2019 public report from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:

911 incident information

Burglary complaints — 12

Animal problem/cruelty — 9

Domestic disturbances — 55

Fraud complaints — 7

Theft complaints — 53

Health and welfare checks — 73

Threats — 15

Suspicious persons/circumstances — 52

Alarm activation investigations — 66

Disturbance — 22

Harassment — 13

Total related 911 incidents — 1,033

Civil document process information

Total civil documents process served — 390

Arrest information

Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 75

Traffic information

Accidents investigated involving injuries — 30

Minor accidents investigated — 29

Total traffic citations issued — 49

Total traffic stops — 211

