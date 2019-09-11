Below is the August 2019 public report from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:
911 incident information
Burglary complaints — 12
Animal problem/cruelty — 9
Domestic disturbances — 55
Fraud complaints — 7
Theft complaints — 53
Health and welfare checks — 73
Threats — 15
Suspicious persons/circumstances — 52
Alarm activation investigations — 66
Disturbance — 22
Harassment — 13
Total related 911 incidents — 1,033
Civil document process information
Total civil documents process served — 390
Arrest information
Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 75
Traffic information
Accidents investigated involving injuries — 30
Minor accidents investigated — 29
Total traffic citations issued — 49
Total traffic stops — 211