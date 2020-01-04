The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a Grandview man.
According to deputies, Lowie Edward Lilly, 71, was last seen at 8 p.m. Friday leaving his home in Grandview to run a short errand.
Lilly is a white male, with black hair and a full gray beard, is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, pajama bottoms and red shoes.
Lilly was last seen with two dogs — a blue heeler and a Boston terrier — and was driving a burgundy 2007 Honda CR-V with West Virginia plate #7WE914.
Anyone who has information on Lilly's disappearance isurged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 304-255-9300, 911, or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP. Tips can also be left at crimestopperswv.com.
