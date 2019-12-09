The Southern WV Regional Highway Safety Program had an awards banquet on Dec. 5 in Beckley.
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office received the Outstanding Department Award and was the only sheriff’s office in the region to receive it.
Deputy Bo Garrett received the Drug Recognition Expert Award for the completion of the DRE course to evaluate individuals driving under the influence of drugs.
Deputy Will Ramey received the Enforcement Ace Award for his enforcement of DUI laws, red light violations and distracted driving violations.
Lt. Jason Redden received the Occupant Protection Award, Enforcement Ace Award, MADD DUI Award and DRE Award. Lt. Redden was recognized as being one of the top 20 DRE officers in the nation for his arrests of drug-impaired drivers.
A press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office congratulates these deputies and all of the office’s deputies for a job well done in DUI and traffic enforcement.