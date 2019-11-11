Below is the October 2019 public dissemination report from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:

911 incident information

• Burglary complaints — 10

• Animal problem/cruelty — 6

• Domestic disturbances — 41

• Fraud complaints — 4

• Theft complaints — 51

• Health and welfare checks — 70

• Threats — 27

• Suspicious persons/circumstances — 40

• Alarm activation investigations — 61

• Disturbance — 23

• Harassment — 6

• Total related 911 incidents — 956

Civil document process information

• Total civil documents process served — 326

Arrest information

• Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 55

Traffic information

• Accidents investigated involving injuries — 20

• Minor accidents investigated — 47

• Total traffic citations issued — 46

• Total traffic stops — 197

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags