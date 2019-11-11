Below is the October 2019 public dissemination report from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:
911 incident information
• Burglary complaints — 10
• Animal problem/cruelty — 6
• Domestic disturbances — 41
• Fraud complaints — 4
• Theft complaints — 51
• Health and welfare checks — 70
• Threats — 27
• Suspicious persons/circumstances — 40
• Alarm activation investigations — 61
• Disturbance — 23
• Harassment — 6
• Total related 911 incidents — 956
Civil document process information
• Total civil documents process served — 326
Arrest information
• Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 55
Traffic information
• Accidents investigated involving injuries — 20
• Minor accidents investigated — 47
• Total traffic citations issued — 46
• Total traffic stops — 197