SHEPHERDSTOWN — Five-hundred-fifty-two students received baccalaureate degrees during Shepherd University’s 148th Commencement on May 8.
Former Shepherd University Rams football coach Monte Cater delivered the undergraduate commencement address and was awarded an honorary doctorate.
Located in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, Shepherd University is a regional public university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is a member of the Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges (COPLAC).
Included from this region was:
Kirstin L. Cole of Lewisburg
Julia Tressie Ivey of Oak Hill