LEWISBURG — Shepherd’s Center of Greenbrier Valley continues to expand its roster of Adventures in Learning Classes, Lunch & Learn seminars and supportive services for older adults.
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Shepherd’s Center is mainly funded through local grants, congregational support from churches and private donations. Its ministry is centered on connecting the people who need help with those who want to help, with the aim of providing assistance and lifelong learning to enable older adults to live independently.
According to executive director Teresa Bostic, the organization’s focus this year, under new president Judy Long, is on isolation issues among Greenbrier County’s growing population of seniors.
“People are lonely and don’t know what to do about it,” Bostic told The Register-Herald in a recent interview. “A friendly visit or just a phone call to a lonely person can mean so much.”
The Friendly Visitors program and its companion, Gwen’s Meals, exemplify Shepherd’s Center’s services targeting homebound elders.
Named in memory of the late Gwen Clingman, who was for years the owner of a homey Lewisburg restaurant and was known for her big heart, Gwen’s Meals are home-cooked lunches that are delivered to homebound people on Wednesdays. Every year, volunteers from 27 participating church congregations cook and deliver some 5,200 meals, according to the Shepherd’s Center website. Bostic noted that currently 105 meals are delivered each week by the program.
Other volunteers provide transportation for homebound elders to local medical appointments, grocery shopping and prescription pickups, while still others are known as Handy Helpers, assisting older adults with small tasks around the house that make those homes safer. Among the tasks the Handy Helpers can take on are installing grab bars, changing light fixtures or light bulbs, installing batteries in smoke detectors and constructing wheelchair ramps.
Additional volunteers for those programs are always welcome, Bostic said.
•••
Shepherd’s Center also offers opportunities for older adults to gather and socialize, either at Lewisburg United Methodist Church or another convenient location in the Greenbrier Valley or Meadow River Valley, or on periodic travel adventures.
The church in Lewisburg provides office space to Shepherd’s Center free of charge, as well as a venue for Lunch & Learn programs and the spring and fall sessions of Adventures in Learning classes.
“We are fortunate to be here in this building,” Bostic said in her office on the church’s second floor, overlooking Lewisburg. “During Adventures in Learning, we literally take over the church building, with classes in every available space, and lunch with informational programs in Wesley Hall.”
The spring session of Adventures in Learning will commence at Lewisburg UMC (1133 Washington St., E.) on Feb. 27 and conclude April 2. The fee for all six Thursday classes is $30, and lunch can be purchased at the first five class dates for $6 each meal.
Those attending Adventures in Learning may choose from among seven classes, offered in three 50-minute morning groupings, and pick one of the three two-hour afternoon classes. Attendees also have the option of selecting fewer classes, or attending a different class than the one they originally signed up to take, Bostic said.
“And if someone just wants to see what the classes are all about, they can drop by without pre-registering and try out one or two,” she added. “We want to have as many people as possible involved.”
This year’s classes range from instruction in such games as Mah Jongg and bridge to courses in creative writing, current events, cooking and Appalachian lore. A “Baby Boomers” class will offer a look back at popular culture from 1955 to 1960, while Brenda and Linda Spencer will serve as coordinators of a gardening class that will feature a different guest speaker each week.
Adventures in Learning also offers a golden opportunity for newcomers to join in the SCGV Book Group, which holds monthly meetings year round, or the Tai Chi or Mah Jongg groups, who also get together year round.
A separate roster of Adventures in Learning classes, including a Bible study course and a calligraphy class, will be offered in the Meadow River Valley on Tuesdays, beginning March 31.
For more information about Adventures in Learning classes and how to register, call Shepherd’s Center at 304-645-4196, visit www.greenbriershepherdscenter.com or email greenbriershepherdscenter@gmail.com.
•••
The Lunch & Learn program is increasingly popular, Bostic said. A Feb. 6 event that featured Ilene Evans from the West Virginia Humanities Council portraying Underground Railroad heroine Harriet Tubman was an overwhelming success, attracting around 65 people.
Shepherd’s Center will conduct additional Lunch & Learn events this year on May 7, with a topic that will be announced later, and on June 4, when owners of Perkins Organic Dairy Farm will speak.
An “Adventure Travel” overnight excursion to the Barter Theater in Abingdon, Va., is another offering that Shepherd’s Center participants are looking forward to, Bostic said.
March 8 is the kickoff date for recognition of 2020 Community Service Award recipients Rich and Judy Lohmeyer of Alderson. A reception that is open to the public will be from 3 to 5 p.m. that day in the lobby of Greenbrier Valley Theatre.
A luncheon honoring the couple will be in the Roland P. Sharp Alumni Center on the Lewisburg campus of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine at noon on April 21. Tickets for that event will go on sale later this spring.
•••
Bostic is enthusiastic about a recent alliance between the national Shepherd’s Center organization and the AARP, which is also active in the Greenbrier Valley.
“We can’t do everything,” she said, noting that sharing the load with other nonprofits like AARP helps to extend the reach of both organizations.
“You realize you don’t have to do it all yourself when you can brainstorm and get new ideas with other Shepherd’s Centers around the country and, now, with AARP,” she said. “Everybody’s pulling together. That way, we can be a more effective information resource center for our senior population.”
Shepherd’s Center of Greenbrier Valley is also on the lookout for additional local churches interested in joining the organization’s effort.
Donations are always welcome, as well, Bostic pointed out. Funds can be donated online on a link on the organization’s website at www.greenbriershepherdscenter.com or by mailing to Shepherd’s Center, P.O. Box 54, Lewisburg, WV 24901.
