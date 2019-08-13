Commemorating 20 years of service to the area’s senior population, Shepherd’s Center of Greenbrier Valley will stage a “Celebrating 20” event on Oct. 3.
Held at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Alumni Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the celebration will include a buffet comprising specialty items from an array of local restaurants. Sponsoring restaurants are The Livery, The French Goat, The Greenbrier Sporting Club, Blackwell’s Catering, Del Sol Cantina, The Asylum, The Local Café & Grocer, Bella the Corner Gourmet, Cakes & Cones, Corn + Flour, Taste of Heaven, The Humble Tomato and B Sweet Confectionary.
Each attendee will receive a ticket for one glass of wine or beer; a cash bar will also be available. Barbara Lutz and an ensemble directed by Jeff Bryant will provide the evening’s entertainment. In addition, filmmaker B.J. Gudmundsson is preparing a collection of Shepherd’s Center “memories” to be viewed throughout the evening.
Tickets to the event are limited and may be purchased beginning Aug. 15 by calling the Shepherd’s Center office at 304-645-4196.
Admission is $30 for an individual or $50 for two people.
The new Shepherd’s Center Anniversary Fund will also be highlighted at the Oct. 3 celebration. Funds donated to this endeavor will be used to pay for new services and programs, as well as to continue existing programs.
As a way to celebrate the organization’s 20th anniversary, supporters are invited to make a donation to the Anniversary Fund in memory or honor of the founding trustees. Call the Shepherd’s Center office for details.
According to a press release issued by the organization, living members of the 1999 board of trustees are Ann McClung, Patty Jones, Diann Hayes, the Rev. Sally Woodard, Pat Izzo, Connie Manchester, John Mugaas, Brentz Thompson and Dr. Bill Lemley. Trustees who served on that first board and have since passed away are the Rev. Julian Sulgit, Tom Bulla, Liz Scott, Sue Sailor, Molly Stathers, the Rev. Carl Renick, Elaine Pugh and Roland Layton.
