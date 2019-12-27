It doesn’t feature enormous balloon creatures floating along between skyscrapers like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade does, but Lewisburg’s annual Shanghai Parade undeniably has its own unique flavor.
The origins of this community celebration of the new year are uncertain, but were likely rooted in the West Virginia traditions of belsnickling and Fasnacht, according to the West Virginia Encyclopedia. Belsnickling involved a group of masked people going from house to house and asking residents therein to guess their identities. Fasnacht also centered on people bent on revelry while wearing elaborate masks.
The name of the parade may come from what was once the literal “shanghaiing” of neighbors, visitors and spectators who were tricked or coerced into participating in the impromptu New Year’s Day parade.
As has been the tradition for more than 150 years, this year’s Shanghai Parade will proceed down Lewisburg’s Washington Street (U.S. Route 60) beginning at noon on New Year’s Day.
Like their forebears, most participants in the parade will don costumes. They may band together to support a cause or organization or display their talents through music or dance. Walkers, horses, antique vehicles, farm equipment, musicians and floats are all welcome to join in the fun.
There’s no fee or advance registration; those who want to be in the parade simply need to show up around 11 a.m. Wednesday for the lineup on Lee Street. But those who want to compete for prizes in a particular category will need to declare their intention upon arrival to lineup officials.
Though weather forecasts may change, current New Year’s Day predictions for the Lewisburg area are felicitous for both those in the parade and spectators who will line the downtown route. Midday forecasts call for temperatures as high as 41 degrees under sunny skies.
