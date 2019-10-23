Luke Lilly, left, Jill Mitchell and Caleb Roark, seniors Shady Spring High School, look over the trophy that was presented to them along with the whole senior class for winning the Raleigh County voter registraion challenge (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady wins Raleigh County Voter Registration Challenge (WITH GALLERY)
The Shady Spring High School's (SSHS) senior class was recognized Thursday for their efforts in winning the Raleigh County Voter Registration Challenge organized by Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore.
Raleigh County Clerk, Danny Moore, right, has his deputy clerk Tammy Richardson, left hold up the trophy for winning the Raleigh County Voter Registration Challenge. Also pictured, Lean Dean, field representative Secretary of State Office, second from left, Luke Lilly, Jill Mitchell and Caleb Roark, seniors Shady Spring High School (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Luke Lilly, left, Jill Mitchell and Caleb Roark, seniors Shady Spring High School, look over the trophy that was presented to them along with the whole senior class for winning the Raleigh County voter registraion challenge (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring senior class senior class applaud after winning the Raleigh County Voter Registration Challenge. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Raleigh County Clerk, Danny Moore, right, presented Luke Lilly, left, Jill Mitchell and Caleb Roark, seniors Shady Spring High School, a trophy for winning the Raleigh County voter registration challenge. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Lean Dean, field representative Secondary of State Office, speaks to Shady Spring senior class Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring senior class senior class won the Raleigh County Voter Registration Challenge organized by Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
The competition, between all four Raleigh County High Schools, awarded one point for ever senior who registered to vote, two points for every eligible junior, and 85 points if 85 percent of the class registered, five points for every adult who registered, and two points for each person who signed up to be a poll worker.
SSHS was awarded for their efforts of getting 100 percent of the student body registered to vote, complied of 174 seniors. The school easily won the competition by over a 100 points.