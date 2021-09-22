A convicted felon in Shady Springs was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant at his residence turned up several illegal substances, including methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and roughly 500 pills.
The warrant was executed by members of the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team at the residence of Larry Wayne Meadows, according to a release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
As a result of the search warrant, police recovered 28 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of heroin, 309 packets of suboxone, marijuana, approximately 500 pills, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, as well as 4 handguns.
Digital scales and small baggies were also found in Meadows' residence, consistent with the distribution of controlled substance, the criminal complaint states.
Meadows was arrested and charges with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and four counts of prohibited possession of a firearm.
He was booked in the Southern Regional Jail at 11 a.m. with a $250,000 bond according to the West Virginia Regional Jail website.
According to the criminal complaint, Meadows has multiple felony convictions including one for first degree sexual assault from the Circuit Court of Raleigh County.
The Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task is comprised of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Beckley City Police Department and the West Virginia State Police.