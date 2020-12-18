Raleigh County Sheriff's Department officers are investigating complaints that a Shady Spring woman has posted internet multiple videos of herself engaging in "inappropriate/explicit activities in local public settings," Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter confirmed Thursday, but the woman at the center of the controversy said Friday that she has done nothing illegal.
Lateesha Ward of Shady Spring told The Register-Herald that she records and edits videos for pornhub.com. She has done the videos for a number of years.
Ward, a mother of three who grew up in Mount Hope, said pornhub pays her to make videos. She said that she has paid for her house and supported her children by doing the videos.
"Everything I do is legal," said Ward. "I like doing fetish videos. I enjoy it.
"I love it," she said. "The 'normal people,' they have a problem with it."
Ward makes videos, she said, at the request of her fans on the porn site, whom she said she "loves." The fans, who call her Empress, have "fetishes," and Ward accommodates their fetishes in videos.
Some of the things she does are shocking to the people she calls "normal people." She drinks her own bodily fluids and smears her own excrement on her face.
Ward said that she has done those things since she was a child. She reported she does those things because she enjoys them and because she believes they have health and beauty benefits.
It is a bonus that she is able to make money by doing what she enjoys doing and that she pleases her many "fans," she said.
"I enjoy it. I like it. It's my work," she said. "I love my body so I do what I want to do to myself and record it and just have people watch me.
"That's lovely to me. I love it.
"You love me this much, to pay me to do this? Something that's natural to do? Why wouldn't I?
"I'm not a stripper," she said. "I think there's a difference. I do it in my own home."
According to Ward, she came under fire when local people discovered a video that she had not made inside of her home.
At the request of a fan, Ward said, she went to a store restroom in the area and did sexually explicit things with a squash, a cucumber and a packaged ham.
Why?
"Because I can be and do anything my fans need me to be," she said. "I love my fans.
"On bad days, they keep me going.
"I post, 'What do y'all want me to do for you, baby?' and they tell me what they want me to do.
"It's not up to me," she added, coyly.
Ward admits that the video, which Ward said she shot and edited, appears to show her placing the produce back in the vegetable aisle. The fate of the ham was as uncertain.
"You have to watch the video," she said, when asked what had happened to the ham.
When asked, Ward would not say whether or not she had actually gotten the food items from the store shelves or if she had placed them on the shelves after bringing them out of the restroom.
"Who said I put it back? They're making assumptions," said Ward. "Their eyes can be deceived."
Ward said she made the video at least eight months ago. Earlier this week, she said local residents began reacting to the video. Many people posted to Facebook and began tagging Ward in the posts.
A number of people reported the grocery store porn video to Raleigh County Sheriff's Department.
By Thursday evening, Sheriff Van Meter was aware of it, although it was unclear if the video was made in a Fayette or a Raleigh grocery store restroom.
The Sheriff's Department made a post to Facebook on Friday morning to alert the public that the department was aware of the incident.
"The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office has received numerous reports of a female posting internet videos of herself engaging inappropriate/sexually explicit activities in local public settings, including a grocery store," the post stated. "A criminal investigation of those activities is underway.
"The female involved has been identified by investigators.
"Further information will be released upon completion of the investigation."
Ward said that she did not hear from authorities but that she contacted the Sheriff's Department when she learned that her pornhub video was being investigated locally.
"I called them," she said. "Like I said, here ya'll go, again."
Sheriff Van Meter did not comment Friday on the video or the investigation.
It is not Ward's first time being in the news.
Ward charged that in 2015 in Fayette County, Fayette Sheriff's detectives released to media that she was facing 15 felony charges for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old male victim in 2013 and infecting him with multiple sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).
According to a 2015 Gazette-Mail article, Fayette authorities arrested Ward on the felony charges and also accused her of forging the child's signature on a school excuse to keep the victim out of school.
Ward said that she had not molested the child and that police dropped the charges. She did not go to media to set the record straight, she said, because she did not want to publicly identify the person who had written the notes.
According to the West Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry, Ward is not a registered sex offender.
Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley did not immediately respond Friday to a request for information on the 2015 charges.
Ward on Friday evening reiterated that the pornhub video is legal. She said she has no plans to stop making the fetish videos and that, if people do not want to see them, they should avoid porn sites.