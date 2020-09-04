A Shady Spring woman has been jailed on a murder charge, according to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.
Early on Sept. 4, the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office responded to the Josephine area on a robbery and stolen vehicle complaint. Deputies determined that Candice Kate Manning, 28, of Shady Spring, took a car by force from Luther Ray Mills, 77, of Stephenson. Mills was severely injured and later died at Raleigh General Hospital.
According to the press release, deputies located Manning in Mills' vehicle shortly after the theft, and the suspect fled. Deputies and troopers with the West Virginia State Police stopped her in the Harper Road area of Beckley. She was arrested and taken to Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.