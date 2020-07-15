About 61 percent of Shady Spring High School students who were surveyed in the spring said that they wanted to return to school for the fall of 2020, even if Covid-19 were still an issue, and 62 percent of respondents to a recent survey said they have experienced some depression or loneliness due to the quarantine.
Forty percent of students surveyed were in favor of online classes.
SSHS incoming senior class president Kaef Rehman, 17, of Daniels, developed and administered the informal and unscientific survey to find out how SSHS students were coping with the quarantine. The survey results will aid school administrators as they develop protocols that take into account the emotional and mental health needs of students in the fall, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price said Monday.
Rehman asked 66 SSHS students a series of questions about their beliefs, fears and experiences as it relates to the coronavirus pandemic. The state was placed in quarantine after Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency on March 17.
The quarantine had been in effect for around five weeks when Rehman started the survey.
“As the coronavirus first hit, and we all got the news at my school that school was going to be closed for a little bit, we didn’t know what was going on in the future,” said Rehman. “The first couple of weeks we were quarantined at home, I felt really bored, really sad, because I love sports and all the sports are cancelled.
“I was going through a wave of emotions — the stages of grief, and all that,” explained Rehman, whose grandfather is a local psychiatrist. “I was in denial.
“I asked some of my friends how they were feeling.”
Rehman said that he learned his friends were also feeling “a lot of depression.”
“So I wanted to know, as a whole, not just my friends, how people in my school felt,” Rehman said. “That was my main purpose in creating the survey.”
Rising sophomores, juniors and seniors responded to the 14 questions.
Sixty-eight percent of students said they were anxious about the coronavirus and its effect on the future, while 32 percent said they were not. Seventy-seven percent of students said they were safely practicing social distancing — a requirement when school resumes in the fall. Around 23 percent reported that they were not practicing safe social distancing.
The survey was taken prior to the governor’s July mandate that West Virginians wear face masks while indoors in public, but a full 59 percent of students reported they were choosing to wear face masks while in public. The remaining 41 percent said they were not utilizing face masks.
Rehman found that 59 percent of SSHS students stopped completing remote school assignments after they learned their work would not be graded. About 21 percent of students continued studies in some classes, and 14 percent reported they had not completed any of the assignments.
In the area of nutrition, around 20 percent of surveyed students said they “could not stop” eating and that they had gained weight.
Of the remainder, 37 percent of students reported that they were eating slightly more than usual during the quarantine, while 26 percent reported they were eating less, and 18 percent said their eating habits had not changed in quarantine.
Just over half (52 percent) of students said they were “sometimes” eating healthy foods and exercising in quarantine. Around 23 percent said they had exercised and maintained a healthy lifestyle, while about 26 percent said they had not maintained a healthy lifestyle in quarantine.
When questioned about time management, 55 percent of students said they had used “half” of their time wisely, while about 21 percent reported they had put time to good use and the remaining 24 percent believed they had wasted all of their time in quarantine.
About 24 percent of students said they personally knew someone who had been diagnosed with Covid-19, and 85 percent of respondents said they would be willing to take a vaccine for Covid-19.
Regarding media, most students (55 percent) said “excessive coverage of Covid-19” had both scared them and helped them to understand the coronavirus situation, while 24 percent said coverage helped them understand the situation, and 23 percent said the constant coverage scared them.
Half of the students were afraid to return to school in the spring, but 61 percent said they wanted to go back to school in the fall — even if Covid-19 was still an issue.
Rehman said he had not anticipated some of the results or the comments from fellow students.
“I thought there would be a lot of people saying they would fear the coronavirus, but I got a lot of responses saying they thought they did not fear it,” he said. “I didn’t think anyone would write any responses, so I was surprised at how many comments I got.”
In their comments, some students doubted the severity of the coronavirus, while others expressed dissatisfaction with media coverage and how graduation had been handled. Students shared their opinions on how education should be administered in the fall.
“I think if Covid-19 is still an issue by the next school year, we should go to school but with specific cautions,” one student wrote.
“Not everyone has internet at home to do the online schooling, so it’s pointless for some,” wrote another respondent.
Rehman said the survey shows that it is important for adults to talk to youth about their feelings. He noted that one respondent said that parents should talk more with the youth about the quarantine and that another student wrote that kids are having negative emotions and could use help in sorting through them.
“I thought those were great responses,” he added.
Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price said Monday that Raleigh Schools Nursing Director Deb Kaplan had received Rehman’s survey and that the results will be used to inform counselors and administrators on student mindsets.
“(The survey) was very helpful,” Price said, adding that Kaplan and other administrators were still reviewing it.
Price said the mental health of students is a cornerstone of concern, as school administrators work to develop an educational plan and protocols for the 2020-21 school year.
Rehman’s grandfather, Dr. Ahmad Faheem, is a local psychiatrist whose patients include juveniles.
Faheem said the study results are useful for gaging the way that local teenagers are processing a global pandemic. The pandemic has increased anxiety in some of his patients, he noted.
Rehman urged fellow teens who are anxious or depressed or lonely to seek counseling.
“They should try to look for an online meeting with a psychiatrist. They should try talking to their families and try to make sure to maintain contact with their peers and not isolate themselves,” Rehman advised. “Because loneliness can lead you to better places.”
Rehman said that the Class of 2021 and others in his generation are likely to have their own memories of the pandemic of 2020.
“I think that most of us, most of the youth at the time, will remember a time of fear, mainly,” he said, “and a time that made you remember the things you love.
“It made more people spend time with their families, and, although it wasn’t preferable, I think they’ll look back on it as a memorable time.”