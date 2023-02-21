The Shady Spring Public Service District is looking to increase its rate for customers by about 17 percent over two years to cover rising operational costs as well as planned upgrades to a water plant.
If approved, the increase would result in a monthly $6.94 hike, phased in over two years, in the average bill, according to information from Michael D. Griffith, a CPA with Griffith & Associates hired by Shady Spring Public Service District (PSD).
Representatives from Shady Spring PSD attended a Raleigh County Commission meeting Tuesday morning to discuss their plans for a rate increase with commissioners.
This is the first step in a rate increase process expected to take roughly four months, which requires the approval of the Shady Spring PSD Board and the Raleigh County Commission.
A portion of the rate increase is being used to pay for the Glen White Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade project totaling about $8.64 million.
Griffith said the rate increase is also necessary to cover rising operational cost.
For fiscal year 2022, ending June 30, 2022, Griffith said the Shady Spring PSD lost $262,000. With no rate increase, he said that figure is expected to be $413,000 this fiscal year.
The proposed rate increase would raise customers' bill by 17.7 percent.
According to data from the West Virginia Public Service Commission, the minimum bill for Shady Spring PSD customers is $22.97 and the average bill is $34.71.
If approved, Griffith said the first rate increase will likely go into effect in June 2023, the second in January 2024 and the third when the water plant project is complete, which will likely be toward the end of 2024.
For phase one, the minimum bill for customers will go up by $1.78 a month, for phase 2 it will increase by $1.69 a month, and the final increase will be $1.12 a month for a total overall increase of $4.59 a month.
For the average customer, who uses roughly 3,400 gallons of water a month, in phase one bills will increase by $2.69 a month, for phase two the increase is $2.55 a month, and the final increase is $1.70 a month or a total overall increase of $6.94 a month.
Griffith said the majority of the rate increase is to accommodate rising operational costs as the water plant project is mostly being paid for by grants.
Over 50 percent of the Glen White Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade project is being paid for with grants including $1 million from the Raleigh County Commission, a $2 million congressionally directed spending grant, a $400,000 match from the state for the congressional funds, $1.5 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a $1.5 million WV DEP principal forgiveness loan.
James Kelsh, an attorney with Bowles Rice out of Charleston, said the DEP principal forgiveness loan will not need to be repaid.
He added that the rate increase will cover the remaining $2.24 million needed for the project. Shady Spring PSD will initially fund this portion of the project with a loan from the WV DEP Clean Water State Revolving Fund, which will need to be repaid.
“We got $2.2 million worth of loan and $6.4 million of grant on this project. That's a great mix of grants to loans,” Kelsh said. “We're very proud of the funding package we've been able to assemble.”
He added that should bids for the project come in over budget, the WV Water Development Authority has $250 million set aside for bid overruns, which means that money will not have to come from customers via another rate increase.
According to information presented to commissioners, upgrades to the Glen White plant are necessary due to the age of some equipment as well as the increase in the number of customers.
“That facility has served Shady Spring PSC very well, but right now it’s hydraulically at its maximum level that it can receive wastewater under its permit and it's got some older facilities that were built in ’84 and ’99,” Kelsh said.
“The project is badly needed so that we can continue to serve our existing customers and also be in a position to continue to grow.”
According to plans submitted to the commission, if all goes as planned, Shady Spring PSD anticipates that it will put its project for water plant upgrades out to bid in mid-May with the hope that a contractor will be selected and work will begin by October.
The project is expected to take a little over a year to complete with October 2024 as the estimated completion date.
Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver asked whether the proposed upgrades to the Glen White plant would be able to handle a planned sewer project in the Grandview area as well as the incorporation of homes on Country Road Estates into the Shady Spring PSC system.
Shady Spring PSC General Manager Jerry Smith said the Glen White plant upgrades would be able to handle both issues Tolliver addressed.
Smith said an application for a $4 million grant has been filed with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Grandview Sewer Project.
He added that only about 10 homes on Country Road Estates are on their system; the others are on septic systems. Smith said incorporating the homes on septic systems will have to be a separate project.
Kelsh said funding for the rate increase is also needed to cover statutory and bond obligations.
Griffith said new state statute requires public utilities to set aside 12 and a half percent of its operation maintenance expenses every year in a working capital account to be used for emergency and unexpected purposes.
“If we weren't doing this project, I would be before you for an increase for them to become compliant with their current obligations,” Griffith said. “In fact, this project is a relatively small increase for the project because of all the grants and the county commission’s help.”
Having presented the proposed rate increase to the commission, the proposal will next be sent to the Shady Spring PSD Board on March 15 for a first reading and then again on April 17 for a public hearing and second and final reading.
If the proposal is approved on the second reading, it will be sent to the Raleigh County Commission, which will have 45 days to make a decision on the rate increase.
If the commission approves that rate increase, the rates proposed will go into effect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.