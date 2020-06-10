Shady Spring man arrested for murder of retired teacher

A Shady Spring man was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday in the slaying of a retired Raleigh County school teacher, Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter said.
The victim, Margaret Lilly of Canterbury Drive in Shady Spring, had taught school in the Daniels and Shady Spring districts, he said.
The suspect, Joseph Davis, 46, lived in the house with Lilly.
Lilly’s house was reported on fire to Raleigh County 911 Center around 11:30 a.m. Monday. After crews from Beaver, Ghent, Mabscott and Coal City volunteer fire departments put out the fire, investigators found a body inside but didn’t release her identity immediately.
Raleigh Sheriff’s detectives learned that Davis lived at the house with Lilly and that Lilly’s car was missing, according to a press release from the Raleigh Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday.
Raleigh Sheriff’s detectives, West Virginia State Police and Summers County Sheriff’s deputies later found Davis, with Lilly’s car, in Summers County. Davis allegedly had a stand-off against State Police and was arrested.
His mugshot, taken when he was booked at Southern Regional Jail around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, shows several lacerations and bruised areas on his face. Van Meter said Tuesday that he was not present when Davis was arrested and is not aware of how the marks could have been made.
“I wasn’t there,” said the sheriff. “I haven’t seen him.”
The sheriff said Lilly was well-respected in Raleigh County. “I think she was well-thought of, as a teacher,” he said. “That’s my understanding.”
Van Meter did not say whether others lived in the house and did not release details of Davis’ relationship to the victim.
“I will say they knew each other,” he said.