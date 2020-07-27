The approaching school year will bring many new and exciting challenges; for many families that may mean the first year of homeschooling. The staff at the Shady Spring Branch Library would like to be part of the journey to offer help and encouragement throughout this endeavor.
Two of the staff are homeschooling moms (Sharon Plummer a veteran and Lesley Peck a newbie) so they understand the struggles parents face as well as the victories they will achieve.
What does the Shady Spring Library offer homeschool families?
STEM Kits
Coding robots (in-library-use only & by appointment)
Hue Animation Studio: The complete stop motion animation kit (in-library-use only by appointment)
Grab-and-Go Craft Kits
Family Book Club kits
Assistance finding books for your next project/unit/topic
Wide collection of the Classics
Virtual Toddler Tales ages 3-5 (stories with Ms. Lesley and craft kits you pick up every week)
Online collections of databases
Endless supply of new books and eBooks
Hoopla (online STEAM education sections for all ages)
Curbside pickup: By request
Free internet
Your library card opens many learning opportunities at the library or online at rcplwv.org. The use of a pin number is usually required to access online materials. Visit the library to register for a library card or add a pin number. Want to know what is going on at the library? Follow it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Need help locating materials for your next subject or have questions about homeschooling? Email shadylibraryhomeschool@gmail.com or call 304-763-2681. Provide the age group and subject topic, and staff will have a selection of books pulled and waiting.
The Raleigh County Public Library System is home to three branches: the main branch at 221 N. Kanawha St., Beckley, Sophia Branch is at 212 First St., Sophia, and Shady Branch at 440 Flat Top Road, Shady Spring.
Returned items are quarantined and cleaned with disinfectant before being returned to circulation. The staff constantly cleans the library with an approved disinfectant.