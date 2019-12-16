In hopes of making sure families in the community get a dose of that magical, holiday cheer, Raleigh County students are sacrificing their own time to host a Christmas Market Friday, Dec. 20, at Shady Spring High School.
Hosted by Shady Spring High School's Student Council, the Christmas Market will take place from 3 to 6 p.m., and all items will be free of charge.
"So they can take anything they need," said Robert Coleman, president of Shady Spring High School's Student Council. "We will have clothing ranging from baby sizes to clothes for adults, food, toys, blankets and hygiene products."
The event will end at 6 p.m. or when supplies run out, so folks are encouraged to attend early since all items are first-come-first-served, Coleman said.
"The Shady Spring High School Student Council has hosted this event for three years now," he said. "We do this out of passion to support our community and keep it strong."
Coleman added it's student council's goal to provide Christmas joy and hope to everyone.
"It's wonderful to see the faces of people light up when they find what they need," he said. "It has brought many council members to tears because of the happiness we experience.
"It's truly a blessing to do this."
Although they've been working to organize all donated items within recent weeks, Coleman said they still need more hygiene products including shower and dental care items. The items can be donated at Shady Spring High School up until the event.
"More toys, food and clothes are always welcome as well," he added.
Those who attend can have free hot chocolate and cookies. Santa Claus will attend, so Coleman encourages people to bring their whole family for a free portrait.
"As always, we're very excited for this this year," he said. "It's always a good time to help anyone in need."
