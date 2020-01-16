Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) education continues to grow more popular in schools throughout the U.S., and Shady Spring Elementary School students will have the chance to see growth even more in their school after receiving a $20,000 donation Thursday to go toward their STEM programs.
The Raleigh County school was given the donation by a Mr. Carl Schrock, who was born and raised in Gray, Pa., but worked in many states, including southern West Virginia. Schrock graduated in Mining Engineering from Penn State University and spent much of his time working where the coal seam was 36 to 40 inches high, he said.
Before presenting the surprise donation to the school’s principal, Penny Carrico, Schrock toured the school’s STEM labs and classrooms to see what he would be contributing to. He visited the school’s fourth-grade STEM lab, where students were flying drones, programming LEGO robots, and building bridges — all from their iPads.
Fourth-grade student Karlie Cutlip showed Schrock how she programmed a LEGO robot to take angles and make it drive up a bridge.
“It took us a couple of days to build the bridge, but now we’re using the iPads to code the robot,” Karlie explained. “We do it by angles and use degrees to make it turn and move. We’re trying to figure it all out and code it to where it will go all the way to the top of the bridge.”
Serena Starcher, Raleigh County Schools’ assistant superintendent, said Schrock wanted to visit an elementary school in Raleigh County that was very devoted and involved with STEM education. Although all schools in Raleigh County have some STEM involvement, Shady Spring Elementary has worked hard to offer more to its students, she said.
Starcher added Schrock has donated over $125,000 across Somerset County in Pennsylvania and many southern West Virginia schools including Memorial School in Bluefield, McDowell County Schools, and Pipestem State Park.
As Schrock presented the donation check to the school, the principal opened it up before several of her students. When she announced the check was written for $20,000, all the students gasped and cheered, excited in knowing the money was going toward more activities for them.
Schrock said the younger that students get involved in STEM, the better.
“If they start in a STEM program while they’re young, it will be easier for them in life as they grow and go up the ladder,” he said. “Things are becoming so modernized today, and when I was a kid we didn’t have anything like this. The more imperative kids are today, the more motivation they’ll have when they get to high school and middle school. It’s sure to allow them to do a better job in their studies and in life.”
Schrock said he believes STEM education requires more thinking in students — which he feels is extremely important.
“It’s important not only in school, but in life,” he said. “It opens up their brains, gets the little cobwebs out of their minds. It’s just really great for kids.”
Carrico said she was overwhelmed with excitement over the donation for her school and its students, and believes it will open so many doors.
“We can do so many great things with this donation,” Carrico said. “We want to move away from the traditional classroom and offer new techniques. This could go toward 3D printers, more computers, more iPads, more equipment for our outdoors classroom. The possibilities are endless.”
Carrico said she plans to converse with her students on what equipment and new techniques they’d like to see, allowing them to have an input on the use of the donation.
“The students, they teach us so much. They are far more smart than we [adults] ever were at their age. This will really help our school, and I can’t thank him [Schrock] enough for this. We are so excited.”
After Thursday’s event, Schrock left Shady Spring Elementary, but made a pitstop in Hinton in Summers County to make another call to Raleigh County Schools officials. Schrock told Sandra Sheatsley, director of elementary education with Raleigh County Schools, he was so impressed with Shady Spring’s administration, Raleigh County Schools administration, and the teachers and students at Shady Spring Elementary, that he is having another $5,000 delivered to the Raleigh County Schools Central Offices as an added gift to Shady Spring Elementary.
