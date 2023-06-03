Shady Spring held their 99th Annual Commencement ceremony at Shady Spring High School on Friday. Around 190 students filled the football field to cheers from friends and family as they gathered for the last time and received their diplomas.

Also graduating were seven players on Shady's baseball team, Parker Brown, Cash McCall, Tyler Mackey, Cam Manns, Tyler Reed, Adam Richmond and Colten Tate, who were not in attendance because of their state tournament baseball game in Charleston and received diplomas on the field before their game against Keyser. 

