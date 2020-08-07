Summer at the Shady Spring Library was filled with prize-winning moments.
The 2020 “Once Upon A Time” summer reading programs drew to a close on Friday, July 31. With the restrictions on group meetings, the library had to find new ways share the love of reading and encourage creativity with patrons, so Virtual Story Time began June 3 with a weekly story session, along with a monthly grab-and-go craft kit filled with crafts to match the stories. Add in a few scavenger hunts, fairy tales contests, robots, book art, bingo, etc. Ages 3 to 9 read 20,633 minutes and ages 10 and up read 92,111 pages.
The winners of the summer reading challenges:
Unicorns (18 and up)
1st place Anastasia Snyder with 38,912 pages
2nd place Kerry Clark with 5,890 pages
3rd place Lexi Cook with 1,351 pages
Dragons (13-17)
Madeline Adkins with 6,935 pages
Noah Inman with 5,402 pages
Alexa Quesenberry with 2,299 pages
Trolls (10-12)
Liam Hiener with 8,254 pages
Luke Plummer with 3,185 pages
Amelia Adkins with 3,029 pages
Gnomes (5-9)
Lila Hiener read 4,216 minutes.
Jude Young read 2,053 minutes.
Maddy Ward read 1,815 minutes.
Prizes consisted of gift cards, book bags, library swag, glow-in-the dark party kits, etc.
Special recognition certificates and book bags were awarded to the Elves (2-4) who completed the summer reading program.
Luke Hiener read 2,590 minutes.
Hunter Ward read 1,825 minutes.
Zayda Mullins read 710 minutes.
Kylie Adkins read 309 minutes.
Winners of the summer book bag giveaways were Marsha Smith and Stephen Sinclair.
Winner of the “Guess How Many” contest was Dylan Cochran.
l l l
Special thanks to Beckley Area Foundation for the grant to purchase robots, Hue video equipment and laptop and DKK Designs for designing and printing summer reading staff T-shirts.