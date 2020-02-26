Sex offenders who are part of a state-funded transition program were expected to be moved on Tuesday from a Woodlawn Avenue house in Beckley, where they were staying as part of a state-approved program led by a Raleigh County pastor.
City officials were unaware that Raleigh County pastor Eugene Blankenship was operating his LEAD Academy program at Woodlawn and at a second location near the Raleigh County Convention Center, until a WVVA report aired Monday evening, said Councilman-at-Large Tim Berry.
At the Beckley Common Council meeting on Tuesday, Ward II Councilwoman Ann Worley reported that she had met with Beckley Chief Zoning Officer Bob Cannon and had learned from Cannon that the Woodlawn house was in a residential neighborhood.
“Bob told the pastor he would have to apply for a residential use permit,” said Worley. “According to Bob, the pastor was very nice and did not want to cause any concerns.
“Thus, he told Bob that he would move the men out today,” she said. “We have been trying to get the address of the house near the Armory (Convention Center) but no luck.”
Worley said she was not informed of how many men were living in the Woodlawn house, which was not approved for use as a transition program.
According to the WVVA report, Blankenship oversees about 30 sex offenders, most of whom are on parole or probation, as part of a six- to eight-month program that is funded by the State Division of Corrections. The men are housed in three different locations in Raleigh County, including a Parker Street house in Coal City.
Berry said that city officials had been unaware that the sex offenders enrolled in the program were staying at Woodlawn or near the Convention Center.