The City of Beckley will start infrastructure development at Pinecrest Industrial and Technological Park by first placing sewer and drainage lines, Mayor Rob Rappold said.
Pinecrest Development Corporation, the non-profit agency that developed the lot, has offered to deed the acreage to the City of Beckley, in return for the city adding infrastructure to create site-ready tracts. The tracts will be used to recruit offices to the technology park.
Beckley Common Council must now vote to approve the deed transfer.
Once Beckley Sanitary Board has installed sewer lines, the mayor said, American Electric Power (AEP), Mountaineer Gas, Beckley Water Company and other public service entities will come onboard to develop the 146 acres.
"It will start as soon as practical," Rappold reported Saturday. "The sanitary board is really taxed right now with a number of projects, both on the sanitary/sewer side and the stormwater side.
"So, we may find it's necessary to expand our facilities with the sanitary board, in order to do this on a timely basis."
Beckley Sanitary Board General Manager Jeremiah Johnson said Monday that the projected cost of the project has not yet been calculated.
The transferred acreage includes the Pinecrest Plaza South complex at 201 Grey Flats Road, which houses Rescare, Department of Veterans Affairs and West Virginia State University. The city will collect the annual $281,156 rent. Pinecrest Development constructed the building in 1998.
The acreage also includes the site of the new Raleigh Sheriff's Department headquarters, which is being built now.
The idea for Pinecrest Industrial and Technology Park started in 1992, when the late Emmett Pugh, who was the mayor of Beckley, Walt Lapinsky and former 4-C Economic Development Authority Director John Hunt and others decided to develop the stretch of property.
Pugh told The Register-Herald in 2013 that the land was initially 700 acres of farming acreage that was owned by the state. The goal of 4-C was to add infrastructure to allow for development.
“We wanted to try to combine something, and put it into one big piece,” he said in November 2013. He reported that the goal was always to create jobs and to expand the presence of technology.
By 2013, 4-C Development was New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, which is currently led by NRGRDA executive director Jina Belcher.
The technology park in 2013 was part of NRGRDA, he said.
The goal said Pugh, has always been to create jobs and to expand the presence of technology in Beckley.
Pinecrest Development Corporation was formed with the intention of overseeing the development, which started with a $2.5 million state grant but in 2012 was owned by the development authority and hosted a technology center, according to Pugh.
Pugh, who died in 2018, served as president of Pinecrest Development when the corporation was formed.
Current Pinecrest Development President Bill Baker was vice-president, and Nancy Kissenger was treasurer.
Tom Cochran is the current vice-president, while Kissenger still serves as treasurer and secretary.
Belcher said Friday that, under city ownership, the original intent of the property may be realized.
"To date, the infrastructure within Pinecrest Business and Technology Park has been developed to serve the individual, existing tenants occupying the park," explained Belcher. "The residual acreage throughout the park requires water, sewer, fiber, natural gas, and roadway extensions to serve the under-developed land.
"The City’s ability, as a municipality, to access state and federal funds to proactively develop this infrastructure is paramount to the future of Pinecrest."
She said the move is vital for recruiting business to the region.
"Ensuring the readiness of these sites is completed will allow partners like NRGRDA to site the property for prospective companies to locate," she said. "While we don’t know the overall approximate cost to extend this infrastructure, conversations related to master planning are already happening with city leadership."
Because of the site's proximity to the Raleigh County Memorial Airport industrial park, the city will have the unique ability to use the business park property to incentivize the manufacturers that are locating within the industrial park to position their back-office administrative facilities within Pinecrest, added Belcher.
"It’s a win-win to package the properties together, if the opportunity presents itself," she said.
From the rental income collected, the city will pay $18,000 annually, or $1,500 monthly, to Forward Southern West Virginia to lease space at the Attar Center for the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. The payments will continue as long as NRGRDA retains space at the Attar Center.
The city will compensate Pinecrest Development and board members from any claims of unpaid taxes by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and will assume the legal costs of transfer of the deed.
Common Council is expected to take the first vote on the transfer during the Jan. 4, 2022, meeting.