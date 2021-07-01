Raleigh County Commission is planning to offer $1.2 million of county funding to ensure that 120 customers in the Piney View and Batoff Mountain sections of the county will have reliable sanitation services, Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver confirmed Thursday.
The county is seeking grant funding from the state for the remainder of the approximately $4.5 million sewer project, which Tolliver said is necessary. The $3.5 million will come from Abandoned Mine Land funding, while Raleigh Commission will vote on July 6 during the regular meeting on whether to carve the remaining costs out of about $14 million in federal Rescue Plan dollars the county is set to receive.
"We got so many calls of people's sewer not working," Tolliver said, explaining the need for the project, which will serve houses between the old Piney View Elementary School on Stonewall Road to the drop-off at Batoff Hill.
He said that three years ago the county provided sewer service that cost around $300,000 to about 28 houses in the Piney View area. A nearby lagoon was not providing enough liquid to serve the houses prompting the county to get involved.
Tolliver said the county has strong support for the project for the Piney View/Batoff Mountain Sewer Project.
A second potential project is a sewer project at Grandview, he added. The county is hosting a public hearing on the proposed Grandview Sewer Project on July 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Table Rock Church.
The Grandview sewer project will cost $10 to $12 million. Tolliver said the county will seek state funding for that project.
"We just have to apply for grants and stuff," Tolliver said. "We're going to run it by Grandview State Park and hopefully the Department of Interior will throw in some money on it."
Tolliver said the commission has plans to approach the Department of the Interior for help in protecting the environment.
He said that around four years ago the county held a meeting to see if Grandview residents wanted sewer service, and around half of them were opposed.
"We had some people that was so much against it, they even threatened some people, so it didn't go well," he said. "We got so many calls, people wanting us to try again.
"We're going to have one more hearing out there and see if we can get 75 , 80 percent of the people to agree to it."
According to Tolliver, the sewer from the unserved Grandview households is coming to the top of local waterways, which is an environmental health concern.
"Where is all this sewer going to eventually end up? New River," said Tolliver. "The river's right below it. Eventually, the sewer will run all the way into Grandview."
State agencies have released $8 million in grant funding for a sewer project at Harper and Eccles.
Most recently, the U.S. Economic Development Association (EDA) has released $2.9 million to install a water plant at Glen Daniel.
The state has also issued $2.5 million to renovate the Rhodell water system, and the county is in the process of installing a water line from Cool Ridge to the Summers County line, said Tolliver.
Another water project is being developed at Joe Cooper Farm Road, he added.
"These are in the works now, and we're hoping within the next year, the Harper Eccles project will be turning dirt," he said. "We're told that (on) the Cool Ridge to Summers County line, we will turn dirt this fall.
"That's all the water projects we'll ever have, because, right now, 97 percent of all Raleigh County's got public water.
"So, we've done to the point where there's no other places to put water in Raleigh County, because we've done covered everything."
Since taking office in 2010, Tolliver was on a personal mission to bring water service to Raleigh County residents. In 2010, only around 90 percent of citizens had reliable water service.
The next frontier, he said, is broadband delivery.
"We're still working on broadband, hard," he said.