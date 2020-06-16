A hard-hitting Sunday storm necessitated nearly 20 rescues and resulted in West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declaring a state of emergency in Fayette County.
Fortunately, though, officials report no injuries or loss of life.
Kevin Walker, director of the Fayette County Office of Emergency Management, said portions of Fayette County received approximately 6 inches of rain beginning at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. That figure was confirmed by the National Weather Service, he said.
The hardest-hit areas included Minden, Oak Hill, Scarbro, Whipple and Fayetteville. There was "a lot of damage" in Minden, Walker said. The force of the water re-routed a nearby creek.
According to Walker, swift water rescue personnel were deployed Sunday to handle numerous rescues.
Tim Richardson, chief of the Oak Hill Fire Department, said the Fayette County High Angle Team and the Fayette County Swift Water Rescue Team worked together after pressed into action on Sunday. "We probably did about 18 rescues," Richardson said. Five occurred in Minden, including one involving a mother and father and their one-month-old infant. Another featured a special needs juvenile and his mother.
Five rescues took place on Virginia Street in Oak Hill, and the rest were scattered throughout Oak Hill and Scarbro, Richardson said. The teams also assisted in a situation at Wolf Creek Park.
No injuries were reported, although Richardson said water exposure occurred with some individuals.
Rain, followed by hail, then by thunderstorms featuring lightning and thunder, resulted in "probably 4 inches of rain in an hour," said Richardson.
The chief said his department's calls started with two direct lightning strikes of houses, one on Gatewood Road and one on Red Star Road.
Members of the rescue teams included firefighters from the Oak Hill, Fayetteville, Ansted, Montgomery and Danese fire departments, and "great teamwork" was involved in the rescues, said Richardson. Richardson also thanked ACE Adventure Resort guides for assisting throughout the day, and he praised the Oak Hill police and street departments, State Police and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department for providing aid, as well.
There were no power outages, Walker said. He said he was aware of no injuries incurred during the deluge and subsequent recovery.
A shelter was available for affected individuals at Warm Hands From Warm Hearts in Oak Hill Sunday night and remains on stand-by, said Walker.
Walker said Monday officials are working on establishing distribution points for supplies needed in the affected areas, and they are also working on a debris pick-up plan.
Gov. Justice on Sunday night issued his state of emergency declaration for the county in light of the weekend storm.
During his scheduled Monday COVID-19 press briefing, Justice also addressed the storm.
"Last night we had some terrific rainfall," he said. "We all know we live in a state that’s got mountains and the degree of slope of those mountains is significant and when we get rain, that rain comes off of those mountains and if we get a considerable amount of rain, we’ve got a problem. That’s all there is to it.
"Last night I declared a state of emergency for Fayette County due to the heavy rainfall this weekend that caused significant local flooding. The storm carried with it large amounts of hail and lightning along with excessive amounts of rain that caused flooding to Oak Hill, Minden, Scarbro and Whipple and in different areas of Fayette County.
"Multiple businesses and homes have been inundated with flood waters. The swiftwater rescue teams from Oak Hill and the surrounding departments were performing water rescues in the Minden area. Warm Hands (from) Warm Hearts in Oak Hill is operational as a shelter for the evacuees of the impacted areas. The American Red Cross and VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) are at the emergency operations center this morning working to make all sure all those requesting assistance are taken care of.
"The West Virginia Department of Highways had crews out … yesterday and overnight. There is damage to one bridge approach on the Old Minden Road and several roads have significant shoulder and ditch and embankment erosion and all kinds of stuff like that that’s blocked by debris. The DOH crews anticipate having access for all residents to get to their homes this morning, but some will be by alternate routes. Complete repairs will take approximately a week and a half to do and crews have been dispatched and are working on it, working extended hours.
"No one has reported a casualty, no one has reported any loss of life to me, but please, as these people have had to evacuate homes and they’ve got water damage and flood damage and maybe even other issues in regard to their health and everything, join Cathy and I in keeping them in your thoughts and prayers as well."
While canvassing ballots Monday for the recent primary election, the Fayette County Commission addressed the governor's emergency declaration. Commission President Denise Scalph asked for prayers for the families and communities affected.
