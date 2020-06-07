glenville – Several local students have received degrees from Glenville State College as part of the College’s May Commencement.
Nicholas Blake of Midway, Associate in Arts degree in General Studies as part of GSC’s Milestone Initiative.*
Scarlett Farley of Piney View, Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resource Management with a concentration in Criminal Justice.
Ashley Fridley of Fayetteville, Magna Cum Laude, Associate in Arts degree in General Studies as part of GSC’s Milestone Initiative.*
Faith Norris of Fayetteville, Associate in Arts degree in General Studies as part of GSC’s Milestone Initiative.*
Cheryl Parlier of Oak Hill, Regents Bachelor of Arts degree.
Destiny Rader of Oak Hill, Associate in Arts degree in General Studies as part of GSC’s Milestone Initiative.*
Erica Taylor of Coal City, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music.
*The Milestone Initiative at GSC
signifies the important academic
accomplishment of students who are
working toward a bachelor’s degree.
