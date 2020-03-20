Drive-through testing for COVID-19 was conducted Thursday at Mountain Laurel Medical Center in Oak Hill on seven patients who passed the screening to be tested for the virus.
According to Dr. Anita Stewart, D.O. the Fayette County Health Department (FCHD), told The Register-Herald they had around 30 tests. They assessed eight patients Thursday, and sent seven of them for COVID-19 testing.
Criteria for the test includes fever, cough, shortness of breath plus travel to an area with sustained transmission per mapping by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC)
"We pre-screened people over the phone before they got tested," Stewart said. "There were people that did show up to try and get tested, but they didn't meet the criteria for the test. We gave them advice, told them things to watch for, and encouraged them to stay home."
Those who did get tested Thursday, were given a time slot to go to the test site, so they wouldn't be around a large number of people, Stewart said.
Stewart reported a FCHD staff member drove the seven specimens to the State Lab in Charleston, and has hopes they will start processing them tomorrow. While it's been said it takes up to five or six days to get test results back, Stewart said since these specimens were given to the State Lab, results should start coming in within 24 to 48 hours.
"We're very proud of our state lab. They're just really hitting the home run with this," she said. "We encourage everyone to follow the precautionary measures put in place, and call their doctors if they have questions."
Health officials urge everyone to take the following precautions regarding the virus:
• Individuals 60 years and older, or people with compromised immune systems should avoid non-essential public places.
• Reconsider non-essential travel
• Cancel large mass gatherings or special events. It's recommended to cancel all gatherings with groups any larger than 10 people.
