More than 40 people searching for techniques and tips to support family and friends going through recovery will gain helpful skills from the West Virginia Recovery Coaching Academy Dec. 16-19, according to a prepared press release.
The Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia is partnering with the academy, Sound Mind, the West Virginia Council of Churches, and the Highland Educational Project to bring together organizations and individuals supporting recovery efforts in Wyoming and McDowell counties.
The training is geared toward those helping anyone who has entered or is entering long-term recovery from an addiction to alcohol and other drugs, is living with mental health issues, and/or trauma, according to the press release.
The workshop will prepare participants by helping them learn to use active listening, to ask appropriate questions and to discover ways to manage their own challenges while providing resources to those in need of support.
“The purpose of the workshop is to identify how participants can help others in a nonjudgmental way and to remove barriers,” said Marti Steiner, one of the trainers.
“We know those suffering from addiction, mental health issues, and adverse life experiences need assistance from those who do not judge. This workshop will provide the skills to do that,” she said.
Participants will gain three college credits through Blue Ridge Community and Technical College.
Sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. at Sound Mind in Mullens.