Kicking off Tuesday, Sept. 1, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System are launching a series of 20 financial aid webinars for students and families as they prepare for the college-going process.
The series, which runs through the end of April, will cover general financial aid information, details on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and updates regarding specific programs including the PROMISE Scholarship, West Virginia Invests, the Higher Education Grant, the Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program, and the Engineering, Science and Technology Scholarship. Financial aid staff will also be available for extended hours to answer questions about the FAFSA on more than a dozen dates between now and the end of the series.