institute — West Virginia State University (WVSU) Extension Service’s monthly Ag Talk Tuesday series continues Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. EST with a discussion about low tunnel season extension for at-home growers. WVSU Extension Service personnel will share information and answer questions with participants live via Zoom.
Low tunnels are an inexpensive and versatile tool for producers to extend their growing season, provide pest management, and permit temperature and sunlight control for sensitive crops.
WVSU Extension Service staff will discuss application, construction and maintenance of low tunnels, as well as sources for construction materials.
The free series began in July and takes place the second Tuesday of each month. Participants register to join the live event and can submit questions ahead of time through the WVSU Extension Service Facebook and Twitter platforms or via email.
The full schedule for the fall Ag Talk Tuesday series is as follows.
Oct. 13 – Low Tunnel Season Extension with Dr. Annette Ericksen and Kristie Martin
Nov. 10 – Grazing Management with Inetta Fluharty
Dec. 8 – Climate Study Update with Liz Moss
To participate in the Zoom sessions, participants are to register at wvstateu.edu/ANR. Registering once provides access to the full schedule of sessions.
While live questions will be answered during each session, participants are also encouraged to submit questions, as well as ideas for future topics, ahead of time to extension@wvstateu.edu.