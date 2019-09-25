The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main Street, 3rd Floor (Courtroom 3) on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Darl W. Poling.
• Cox, Cory Tyler, 30, of Shady Spring — Forgery of Public Record, 3cts/Driving Left of Center/Driving Impaired/No OL/Driving Suspended-ADM-First Offense
• Culotta, Harry, 36, unknown address — Felony Escape/Felony Conspiracy/Destruction of Property
• Dalton, Trey Javon, 26, of Detroit, Mich. — Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Felony Conspiracy
• Dunbar, Thomas, 38, unknown address — Grand Larceny, 3cts/Bringing Stolen Property Into the State/Felony Conspiracy
• Foley, Jason Christopher, 39, of Stephenson — Grand Larceny, 3/Bringing Stolen Property Into the State/Felony Conspiracy
• Gordon, Lois Yvonne, 37, of Beckley — Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver
• Hannah, Marcus, 23, unknown address — Felony Escape/Felony Conspiracy/Destruction of Property
• Harvey, Carl Scott, 29, of MacArthur — Grand Larceny/Driving Suspended
• Hedges, Ronald G., 47, of Beckley, Failure to Register or Providing False Information as a Sex Offender
• Holliday, Justin Clyde, 37, of Hico — Driving Revoked Due to DUI-Third Offense
• Hood, Nicole Danielle, 32, of Mt. Hope — Shoplifting Third Offense
• Malone, Danny L., 28, unknown address — Felony Escape/Felony Conspiracy/Destruction of Property
• Meadows, Alexander Curtis, 30, of Shady Spring — Felony Receiving Stolen Property/Driving Revoked Due to DUI/Improper Registration/No Insurance
• Monroe, John Cody, 29, of Allen Junction — Burglary
• Morgan, Adam Christopher, 36, of Beckley — Shoplifting-Third Offense
• Pack, Kristin Leann, 37, of Daniels — Grand Larceny/Felony Conspiracy
• Ratliff, Jaimie Falecia, 33, of Beckley — Felony Conspiracy/Burglary/Identity Theft/Felony Fraudulent Scheme/Obstructing
• Ratliff, Marshall Lewis, 25, of Beckley — Possession of Deadly Weapon By an Inmate/Malicious Assault/Attempted First Degree Murder
• Rood, William Daniel Jr., 37, of Beckley — Shoplifting - Third Offense, 2cts/Felon in Possession of a Firearm
• Smerecansky, Steven, 33, of Arnett — Transport Contraband Substance onto Grounds if the Southern Regional Jail/Battery on Correctional Employee
• Stanley, Charles Allen, 29, unknown address — Felony Escape/Felony Conspiracy/Destruction of Property
• Thomas, Jason Franklin, 42, of Beckley — Burglary/Identity Theft/Felony Fraudulent Schemes/Felony Conspiracy
• Vance, Michael Charles Ray, 49, of Lester — Felony Escape
• Walls, Derek, 32, unknown address — Felony Escape/Felony Conspiracy/Destruction of Property
• Washington, Antwan Terel, 22 of Huntington — Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Felony Conspiracy
• Williams, Holly Marie, 24, of Hilltop — Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver
• Yancey, Joshua David, 39, of Daniels — Grand Larceny/Felony Conspiracy
• • • • •
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main Street, 3rd Floor (Courtroom 1) on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable H.L. Kirkpatrick, III.
• Arehart, Dakota, 23, of Naoma — Burglary/Strangulation/Felony Conspiracy
• Basham, Timothy Ray, 25, of Beckley — Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver/Possession of a Controlled Substance/Driving Impaired
• Beneger, Jennifer Marie, 37, of Ansted — Grand Larceny
• Chambers, Richard L. Jr., 54, of Ghent — First Degree Sexual Assault, 6cts/Incest, 6cts/First Degree Sexual Abuse/Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in Position of Trust, 7cts/Mandatory Sentencing for Sex Offenders
• Endicott (Perry), Melissa Gail, 51, of Colcord — Insurance Fraud
• Foley, Zachary Scott, 30, of Beckley — Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death/Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Felony Conspiracy/Felon in Possession of Firearm, 4cts
• Gross, Brandon Lewis, 24, of Shady Spring — Felony Transferring Stolen Property/Grand Larceny/Breaking and Entering/Misdemeanor Transferring Stolen Property
• Hylton, Michelle, 42, of Saxon, Breaking and Entering/Petit Larceny
• Johnson, Anthony Lee, 42, of Oceana — First Degree Murder/Felony Conspiracy
• Johnson, William Ross Jr., 21, of Oceana — Burglary/Destruction of Property/Battery/Felony Conspiracy/Malicious Wounding/Attempted First Degree Murder/Wanton Endangerment, 3cts
• Jones, Thomas Antwan, 33, of Princeton — First Degree Murder/Felony Conspiracy
• Lane, Eugene, 36, of Brenton — First Degree Murder/Felony Conspiracy
• Lauschin, Dallas Allen, 21, of Princeton — First Degree Murder/Felony Conspiracy
• Lester, Bland Jackson Jr., 47, of Beckley — Strangulation/Domestic Battery/Obstructing a Police Officer/Battery of PO, 2cts
• Markley, Mary Elizabeth, 40, of Raleigh — Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver
• Morris, Gavin W., 25, of Beckley — Failure to Register or Providing False Information as a Sex Offender
• Murry, Stacey Dawn, 33, of Beckley — Felony Destruction of Property
• Quesenberry, Robert Jr., 50, of Beckley — Driving While Impaired-Third Offense/Driving Revoked Due to DUI-Second Offense
• Saye, William Eugene Jr., 24, of Coal City, Breaking and Entering/Grand Larceny/Felony Transferring Stolen Property/Felony Conspiracy
• Smith, Kenneth Dewayne III, 24, of Beckley — Malicious Wounding/Attempted First Degree Murder/Conspiracy/Wanton Endangerment, 3cts
• Snow, James Edward, 38, of Coal City — Felony Transferring Stolen Property/Felony Conspiracy
• Steward, Galen Ray, 54, of Coal City — First Degree Murder/Felony Conspiracy
• Szostek, Robert Allen, 44, of Hohenwald, Tenn. — Shoplifting/Fleeing on Foot/Obstructing a Police Officer/Fleeing While Impaired/Fleeing With Reckless Indifference/DUI With Bodily Injury/Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver/Driving Suspended-ADM/Obstructing/Battery of Police Officer/No Registration/No Insurance
• Whittaker, David Kent, 46, of Shady Spring — Grand Larceny/Forgery, 6cts/Uttering, 6cts/Financial Exploitation of Elderly Person/Shoplifting/Driving Suspended- ADM-Third Offense, 2cts/Obstructing a Police Officer/Battery on a Police Officer
• Wilburn, Nathan P., 28, of Ghent — Breaking and Entering Auto/Fraud With Access Device, 4cts/Financial Exploitation of Elderly Person
• Williams, Holly Marie, 24, of Hilltop — Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death/Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Felony Conspiracy
• Yancey, Charles E., 22, of Odd — DUI With Death/Leaving the Scene of a Crash, 3cts,/DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury, 2cts Injury/No Insurance/No Registration/No Operators
• • • • •
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main Street, 3rd Floor (Courtroom 2) on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Robert A. Burnside, Jr.
• Abner, Donald Ray Jr., 39, of Mabscott — Counterfeiting/Driving Impaired
• Alderman, Samantha, 34, of Beckley — Felony Receiving Transferring Stolen Property/Felony Conspiracy
• Atkins, Thomas, 34, of Beckley — Grand Larceny/Felony Conspiracy
• Bailey, Rodney Scott, 46, of Beckley — First Degree Murder/Attempted First Degree Murder/Malicious Wounding/Violent Crimes Against the Elderly
• Bates, Elmer M. III, 31, of Piney View — Burglary/Grand Larceny/Destruction of Property
• Bradley, Tiziana Rae, 38, of Beaver — Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Delver/Driving Impaired
• Buckland, Cody Jennings, 24, of Beaver — Grand Larceny/Misdemeanor Transfer of Stolen Property/ Felony Transferring Stolen Property, 2cts
• Buckland, Cody Jennings, 24, of Beaver — Breaking and Entering/Grand Larceny
• Canterbury, Gary Lee, 42, of Charleston — Shoplifting-Third Offense, 2cts
• Cox, Michael Dewayne, 53, of Rhodell — Felony Receiving Stolen Property/ Felony Conspiracy
• Curry, Vercell Alvin, 52, of Crab Orchard — Malicious Wounding/Gross Child Neglect With Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death/Domestic Battery/Leaving the Scene of a Crash With Serious Bodily Injury
• Davis, Samauel R., 37, of Lester — Fraud With Access Device, 15cts/Felony Embezzlement
• Farrugia, Dewayne Lee, 46, of Rhodell — Felony Receiving Stolen Property/Felony Conspiracy
• Farthing, Norman Ray Jr., 56, of Beaver — Driving Revoked Due to DUI-Third Offense
• Grant, Duval Andre, 27, of Brooklyn, N.Y. — Possession of a Controlled Substance/Fleeing From A Police Officer/Obstructing a Police Officer/Felon in Possession of a Firearm
• Halstead, Denver, 40, of Glen White — Felony Receiving Stolen Property/Felony Conspiracy
• Hammons, Matthew Lee, unknown age, unknown address — Grand Larceny/Felony Conspiracy
• Hensley, Jeremy Dewayne, 33, of Beaver — Grand Larceny, 2cts/Felony Conspiracy/ Misdemeanor Transferring Stolen Property/Felony Transferring Stolen Property, 2cts
• Lawson, William B., 32, of Chattanooga, Tenn. — First Degree Robbery/Felony Conspiracy/Felon in Possession of a Firearm
• Lusk, Keith Dewayne, 39, of Fairdale — Driving Revoked Due to DUI-Third Offense/Fleeing With Reckless Indifference/Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Injury/Driving Suspended-ADM-Third Offense//Misdemeanor Escape
• Martin, Donna Jean, 39, of Fairdale — Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver
• McBride, Patricia Kaye, 50, of Rhodell — Felony Receiving Stolen Property/Felony Conspiracy
• Mills, Robert Wayne, 46, of Beckley — Driving While Impaired-Third Offense/Driving Revoked Due to DUI-Second Offense
• Moore, Rhonda Jean, 19, of Beckley — Grand Larceny
• Saunders, Justin Lewis, 28, of Beckley — Possession of a Controlled Substance/Fleeing From A Police Officer/Obstructing a Police Officer/Felon in Possession of a Firearm
• Sauno, Juan Manuel Jr., 26, of Coal City — Driving Revoked Due to DUI-Third Offense/Unlawful Display of Registration
• Williams, Eddie Duane Jr., unknown age, unknown address — Breaking and Entering/Entering Without Breaking, 2cts/Grand Larceny/Destruction of Property/Third Degree Arson/Destruction of Property/Felony Conspiracy/False Reporting an Emergency
• • • • •
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main Street, 1st Floor (Courtroom 1) on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Andrew G. Dimlich.
• Blankenship, Dalton, 27, of North Tazwell, Va. — Burglary/First Degree Arson/Attempted Murder, 3cts
• Bradley, Brittany lee, 27, of Beckley — Felony Child Neglect With Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death/False Reporting An Emergency
• Bradley, Cheyenne Jasmine, 28, of Beckley — Shoplifting-Third Offense
• Bravieri, Victorio Richard, 29, of Daniels — Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver/No Insurance/Driving Impaired/Improper Use of Registration/Defective Equipment (Window Tint)/Improper MVI
• Browning, Vickie Sue, 28, of Pax — Shoplifting-Third Offense/Felony Conspiracy
• Buckland, Joseph C., 36, of Oak Hill — Burglary/Destruction of Property/Petit Larceny
• Campbell, Ryan Gene, 33, of Mullens — Felony Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property/Felony Conspiracy
• Chapman, Amber Nicole, 28, of Oak Hill — Fraud With Access Device/Grand Larceny/Destruction of Property
• Donell, Adam Leon, 38, of Beckley — DUI Causing Death
• Dunbar, Samantha Jane, 30, of Mt. Hope — Shoplifting-Third Offense
• Gillespie, Shawn Owen II, 29, of White Oak — Delivery of a Controlled Substance
• Harris, Joshua Cohen, 34, of Beckley — Burglary/Petit Larceny/Felony Conspiracy
• Hayes, James, 28, of Beckley — Driving Revoked-Third Offense/Driving Impaired-Second Offense/Driving Suspended-ADM/Possession of a Controlled Substance
• Honaker, William Eric, 47, of Shady Spring — Driving Revoked Due to DUI-Third Offense/Driving Suspended-Second Offense-ADM
• Hoskins, Misty Dawn, aka Misty Dawn Penn, 40, of Beckley — Shoplifting Third Offense
• Masoud, Karim, 42, of Beckley — Malicious Wounding/Wanton Endangerment
• Massey, Jack Lyndon, 50, of Bolt — Burglary/Battery/Domestic Battery
• McKinney, Phillip, 47, of Mullens — Burglary/Petit Larceny/Felony Conspiracy
• Powell, Tiffany Marie, 23, of Rhodell — Felony Receivng or Concealing Stolen Property/Felony Conspiracy
• Prince, Lewis Dale II, 50, of Beckley — Driving Revoked Due to DUI-Third Offense/Driving Suspended-ADM-Third Offense
• Shrewsberry, Brandon Paul, 37, of Cool Ridge — Felony Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property/Felony Conspiracy
• Sizemore, Mary A., 31, of Rhodell — Fraud With and Access Device/Petit Larceny
• Skaggs, Jackie E., 32, of Rock Creek — Grand Larceny
• Taylor, Timothy Loyd, 37, of Clear Creek — Felon in Possessing of Firearm/Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver/Possession of a Controlled Substance
• Vance, Donald Ray, 28, of Beckley — Burglary/Petit Larceny/Felony Conspiracy
• Waller, Lionel William, 66, of Beckley — Driving While Impaired- Third Offense
• White, Kevin Lee, 31, of Beckley — Possession of Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Misdemeanor Felon in Possession of a Firearm