One of two separate Fayette County motor vehicle crashes early on Sept. 12 has claimed the life of a teenager, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
In a press release, Fridley said the crashes occurred from 7 to 8 a.m. on Sept. 12.
The first crash occurred on W.Va. Rte. 41 (Wilderness Highway) just before the intersection with U.S. Rte. 60, the press release noted. For an unknown reason, a single vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a power pole. The driver, a 16-year-old whose name is being withheld, was the sole occupant. According to the information from Fridley, the driver perished from injuries received in the crash.
A Midland Trail High School official confirmed the driver was a student at the school.
Assisting on the scene were the Nuttall Fire Department, Ansted Fire Department and General Ambulance.
The second incident occurred on W.Va. Rte. 61 right outside the Oak Hill city limits, Fridley said. Authorities said it appeared that one vehicle, which had been seen swerving in the roadway, crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head on.
Both drivers were transported to Raleigh General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, though officials suspect one driver suffered a broken leg.
The news release noted that alcohol or illegal substances are not suspected to be a contributing factor.
The road was closed for about an hour but has since reopened.
Assisting in that crash were the Oak Hill Police Department, Oak Hill Fire Department and Jan-Care.
Both incidents remain under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
