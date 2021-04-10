Sentencings in three separate Fayette County cases were announced Friday by the office of Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr.
According to press releases posted on the Fayette County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, the sentencings were as follows:
• Randy L. Billups, 46, of Hico, was sentenced by Fayette County Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake Jr. to three to 25 years in prison for fleeing with reckless indifference, receiving or transferring stolen goods, and grand larceny, all of which are felonies. Billups was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution. He entered a guilty plea to the crimes on Feb. 23.
On Sept. 3, 2019, Billups fled from police in a vehicle during an investigation for an improper license plate. He drove north on U.S. 19 from the area of Maple Lane to Opossum Creek Road, attaining speeds in excess of 125 mph before wrecking and injuring himself and a passenger.
A little over a year later, on Sept. 15, 2020, Billups received a stolen ATV from a person then sold it to another individual in the Hico area. Then, on Nov. 10 of that year, he stole a pick-up from his former employer in the Danese area and drove it to Ohio. Billups eventually crashed that vehicle, too, and Ohio authorities helped identify him as the driver of the stolen truck.
Billups was also recently arraigned on a Kanawha County indictment for fleeing with reckless indifference, grand larceny, and possession of another stolen vehicle in November 2020. A trial date for that is set in late April, the press release noted.
The Fayette crimes were investigated by members of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Fayetteville Police Department. Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer D. Crane prosecuted the Billups case.
• Evan Lee Evans, 33, of Oak Hill, was sentenced by Judge Blake to a prison term of three to 35 years for delivery of methamphetamine and heroin. Evans must serve at least three years in prison before being eligible for parole. Evans was also fined $5,000 for the crimes, to which he entered a guilty plea on Feb. 24.
According to Ciliberti's office, Evans sold heroin and methamphetamine to a cooperating individual in the Fayetteville area on June 2 and 3, 2020. Evans had been previously convicted of a separate felony drug offense in 2013.
His crimes were investigated by members of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, as well as members of the Oak Hill and Fayetteville police departments, and they were prosecuted by Ciliberti.
• Summer Fleming, 44, of Morgantown and formerly of Oak Hill, was sentenced by Judge Blake to two to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine and heroin with intent to deliver. Fleming will be required to spend at last two years in prison before parole eligibility occurs. She entered a guilty plea to the charges on Feb. 16.
On July 23, 2019, a search of Fleming's home on Shilo Drive in Oak Hill resulted in the seizure of multiple controlled substances, evidence of drug trafficking, and firearms. Fleming admitted to delivering methamphetamine and heroin to others prior to the search of the home.
The crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and was prosecuted by Ciliberti.