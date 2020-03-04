Sente unanimously passes resolution in honor of Katherine Johnson

Photo by Jordan Strauss/ Invision/AP, File)In this Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Katherine Johnson, the inspiration for the film, “Hidden Figures,” poses in the press room at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Johnson, 101, died on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.The United States Senate recently unanimously passed a resolution introduced by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) to honor Katherine Coleman Goble Johnson, NASA mathematician and proud West Virginian who worked on early space missions and was a pioneer for black female aerospace workers.