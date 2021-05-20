As graduating seniors in Raleigh County take the walk across the stage to accept diplomas this week, they will participate in a tradition that ends a year that was anything but traditional.
Their graduation ceremonies will have a limited number of guests, and family members will be seated together in their own sections. While the rules may vary among the district's four high schools, all graduation ceremonies will be keeping guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to county and state officials.
Two members of the Class of 2021 — one senior from Shady Spring High School and a senior from Woodrow Wilson High School — said that the Class of 2021 learned unique lessons after a global pandemic upended their rite of passages.
Their senior year of high school was a tally of wins and losses.
"It taught us how to adapt, really," said Kaef Rehman, who will speak during his Shady Spring High School graduation ceremony and was voted "Most Likely To Succeed" by the student body.
The first part of junior year was "comfortable," but the experiences of becoming an adult in 2021 were foreshadowed in mid-March 2020 for the Class of 2021 when reports of a deadly virus changed Kaef's life and the lives of his classmates.
Without warning, Gov. Jim Justice announced that state schools would be closed, in order to protect the health of state residents.
"Everyone, before we got shut down, was feeling comfortable," Kaef said. "It was the middle of the year. Things were running smoothly.
"All of the sudden, things just changed. We went from having school every day to not knowing when we would go back to school.
"We really had to learn how to adapt and how to spend time at home, not knowing what to do for the whole day, for months and months of not being able to go out.
"So it took a toll on all of us, but as we started to come back, we were able to adapt through anything they gave us."
Max Christiansen will accept his diploma Saturday at Woodrow Wilson High School. Max, a soccer player and track athlete, felt an inevitable sense of loss over some of the cancellations that occurred during his senior year.
"My beginning years at Woodrow were great," said Max, who said he played soccer and ran track until his senior year, when Covid interrupted his athletics. "I decided not to (play sport) in my senior year, mostly because of Covid.
"And in my senior year, I wasn't able to go to the school dances and all the events that I was able to go to in the years before it," he added. "So senior year was definitely a change of pace from the rest of my high school experience."
Games were off-limits during sports season, until the end of football season, he recalled. Although students were allowed to attend games during boy's and girl's basketball seasons, only family was permitted at soccer games.
"I wanted to see my friends and watch them play, and I couldn't," he said. "It was restricted to family members only."
The crowning of the Homecoming court — a long-held American tradition — was not done during the Homecoming game at Woodrow Wilson. Instead, Max said, the winners were announced via the school intercom during the school day.
The winners walked on a stage at the school to be crowned for Homecoming 2021.
"It's not like they were at the dance, and called up like normal," noted Max. "It was trying to make it through and trying to enjoy it to the best of our ability, because we knew that we were limited."
Kaef, who is headed to West Virginia Wesleyan for pre-med studies in the fall, agreed that typical traditions were not part of senior year for the Class of 2021.
"At the beginning of the year, we missed out on homecoming and things like that," he noted. "We didn't have the traditional experience we'd dreamed of having since we were children, so it was sad, at first."
State education officials gave such strict guidelines for prom. One rule was that food should not be placed in a way that encouraged guests to congregate. As such, Woodrow administrators cancelled the traditional prom.
Max reported that Woodrow parents banded together and hosted fundraisers to give a prom to seniors at the Raleigh County Convention Center.
"It was great. I loved it. It made me happy, because I was so bummed out that I wasn't going to have a prom, and the parents got together and said, 'No, you're having a prom. We're going to make sure something happens.'
"I'm really glad that I got to go," he said. "Although it wasn't school-affiliated, everybody that I knew from school was there.
"It was a lot of people from my classes, everybody that I knew, of course, all of us seniors and graduating together.
"I got to see all of them together, at the armory.
"It was different than normal, I think," he said. "I didn't get to have prom last year, junior year, so I don't know.
"But they had catered food there (in 2021). I'm not sure if that's a prom thing, or just a 'this year' thing."
Kaef said he was happy that Shady High had a prom and that students will have a graduation. At Shady, students may have six guests, and each group will sit together.
Woodrow is permitting eight guests per student, Raleigh Board of Education member Marie Hamrick said, while Independence High School will permit six guests if the ceremony is on the football field, as planned, and five guests if weather forces the ceremony into the auditorium.
Information on the number of guests for Liberty High School was not immediately available Thursday.
Max and Kaef both noted that the decision to separate students into two groups in order to meet CDC social distancing guidelines had an impact on social relationships.
"We were separated into separate groups, based on alphabetical letters. So we couldn't experience (senior year as a class) with them," said Kaef.
Max, who will major in mechanical engineering at George Mason University in Virginia, said that when the entire class began attending in-person learning together after being separated into two groups, it caused social anxiety for some students.
"When they put us back to full capacity, there was double the amount of people, and the (social distancing) guidelines and everything didn't change, so much, but where I was around less people for so long, and I'm sure this was the same for a lot of other students, it was hard seeing so many people again.
"I guess my social skills got a little rusty," he said. "I'd gotten used to not seeing so many people.
"It was an adjustment period, at first."
Despite the hardships of having an entire senior year pass while living under the restrictions of Covid-19, both seniors said they gained invaluable lessons that a "normal" senior year may not have given them.
Max said students learned time management, due to the assignments that had to be completed at home.
Kaef offered a word of wisdom to the Class of 2022.
"I'd say, 'Just enjoy it to the best of your ability, because you never know when it will be taken away, like it was for us."
Shady Spring High School will host graduation Friday at 6 p.m.; Woodrow Wilson High School graduation will be 7 p.m. on Saturday; Independence High School will be 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, and Liberty High School will be 10 a.m. on Saturday.
ACT hosted graduation on Thursday evening.
More information is available through each high school.