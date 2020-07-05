oak hill – Putnam County Aging Program, Inc. and Fayette Senior Programs have announced its participation in the Senior Summer Feeding Program.
Eligible individuals can drop by the Oak Hill Senior center, located at 108 Lewis Street in Oak Hill, on Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and pick up a box of 5 shelf-stable meals.
Meal boxes contain a variety of canned food items (soup, chili, ravioli, etc.), crackers, juices, cupped fruits and dry milk.
The boxes have a shelf life of approximately six months and do not need to be refrigerated.
All individuals aged 60 and older and their household members, regardless of age, are eligible provided they are not already receiving a meal through this agency or another similar program.
There are no income guidelines. Individuals interested in participating should drive up to the Oak Hill Senior Center on Tuesdays during the designated time and staff will bring one box for each household member out to your vehicle.
This program will be available every Tuesday through the end of summer.
Anyone with questions should contact Fayette Senior Programs at 304-465-8484.
Putnam County Aging Program, Inc. is a nonprofit organization serving the aged and disabled of central West Virginia.
The agency has been providing services including in-home care, nutrition, transportation, and more to seniors in communities across central West Virginia for over 35 years.