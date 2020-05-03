A Greenbrier East High School student participates in the Senior Parade in Fairlea Friday. High School seniors across the state participated in the event called "Shine for WV Seniors 2020" to honor seniors. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission called for the “Shine for WV Seniors” parade on Friday in Fairlea to honor the 2020 seniors, a group that has been dealt a rough hand amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Other states are doing it, and we’re part of the National Federation. Ohio did it,” WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan said. “We thought that was a cool idea, and it gives you a good way to recognize the seniors who are missing out on a lot.”
A Greenbrier East High School flag gets fastened to a fire truck before the Senior Parade in Fairlea Friday. High School seniors across the state participated in the event called "Shine for WV Seniors 2020" to honor seniors. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Greenbrier East High School Athletic Director Sheryl Hulmes wears a Greenbrier East mask at the Senior Parade in Fairlea Friday evening. High School seniors across the state participated in the event called "Shine for WV Seniors 2020" to honor seniors. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Greenbrier East High School senior Cassie Lilly sits in her car while her friends Kylie Dauwel, left, and Justice Wood affix a blowup flamingo at the Senior Parade in Fairlea Friday evening. High School seniors across the state participated in the event called "Shine for WV Seniors 2020" to honor seniors. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Greenbrier East High School student Bree Lego participated hangs a sign for her brother, Charles Lego, who is a senior at the Senior Parade in Fairlea Friday evening. High School seniors across the state participated in the event called "Shine for WV Seniors 2020" to honor seniors. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
A Greenbrier East High School student participates in the Senior Parade in Fairlea Friday. High School seniors across the state participated in the event called "Shine for WV Seniors 2020" to honor seniors. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Greenbrier East High School senior Christy Cullen participates in the Senior Parade in Fairlea Friday evening. High School seniors across the state participated in the event called "Shine for WV Seniors 2020" to honor seniors. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
A Greenbrier East High School student participates in the Senior Parade in Fairlea Friday. High School seniors across the state participated in the event called "Shine for WV Seniors 2020" to honor seniors. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
A Greenbrier East High School student participates in the Senior Parade in Fairlea Friday. High School seniors across the state participated in the event called "Shine for WV Seniors 2020" to honor seniors. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Greenbrier East High School senior Rylee Sheppard participates in the Senior Parade in Fairlea Friday evening. High School seniors across the state participated in the event called "Shine for WV Seniors 2020" to honor seniors. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
