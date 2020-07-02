The W.Va. Department of Agriculture is providing coupons in Raleigh Co. for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. The program will start Monday, July 13, and coupons will be distributed until the supply of coupons is depleted. It will provide eligible senior citizens with an opportunity to purchase high-quality, West Virginia fresh fruits and vegetables from farmers’ markets and the approved markets in the participating counties.
Each qualified applicant will receive $28 worth of coupons. The coupons may be used all at once or may be used individually in $4 increments. These coupons may be redeemed locally at participating Beckley Markets, and may be used to obtain fruits and vegetables grown in the Mountain State.
To qualify for the coupons an applicant must be 60 years of age or older (no exceptions) and meet the income guidelines. The income guidelines require no more than $23,606 annual income for a single person household; $31,894 for a two-person household; $40,182 for a three- person household; or $48,470 for a four-person household. If the applicant is not physically able to register for the program, a proxy or proxies can be registered to obtain the produce for them. If a proxy is signing up a participant, they MUST have a signed proxy authorization from that participant. Proxy authorizations can be picked up at the Senior Center.
Registration begins Monday, July 13. Raleigh County residents can call for an application to be mailed to them Monday - Friday, 1 to 3 p.m. only, vouchers can also be picked up at drive-thru registration on Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. - 10:30 p.m., at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging Senior Center at 1614 South Kanawha St., Beckley.
For more information call 1-304-255-1397.