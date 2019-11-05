Senior Expo Wednesday at Montgomery General

montgomery — The Upper Kanawha Valley’s largest and most extensive Senior Expo will be Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the main lobby of Montgomery General Hospital.
The hospital’s annual “Live Well and Be Well” event is geared to provide important health and educational information, as well as health screenings, for the area’s senior citizens.
“Our goal is to honor senior citizens ages 55 and above and to offer a host of educational activities, classes in diabetic management, physical fitness for the senior citizen, and managing your Social Security. A wide variety of vendors will be exhibiting at this event, including health care agencies, financial and insurance services, service organizations and our local community college with educational opportunities for seniors,” Lou Ann Bowen, event organizer, said in a press release.
“Forty-three vendors have registered and will be available with valuable information to help the senior community to ‘Live Well and Be Well’,” she added.
Also during the expo, the hospital will announce the Upper Kanawha Valley Senior Citizen of the Year. The individual honored has been chosen from nominations received from community members. The Senior Citizen of the Year is selected “on the basis of the person who continues to contribute to the community and exemplifies the meaning of ‘Live Well and Be Well,’” Bowen said.
There is no cost to attend the event and everyone will receive a free tote bag on admission. Light refreshments will be served and a discount lunch special will be offered in the cafeteria. Seniors also may play free Bingo for prizes.
“The Senior Expo is made possible by the generous donations of our physicians, Montgomery General Hospital, community leaders, local businesses and the City of Montgomery. These contributions have made it possible to have a drawing every 15 minutes for prizes and gift cards,” Bowen said.
Free parking will be available across the street in the hospital’s parking building.