A bill that would require the West Virginia Board of Education to create a home economics course for students in secondary schools was advanced Wednesday to third reading in the West Virginia Senate. If passed on third reading, the bill will then advance to the West Virginia House of Delegates.
The bill, Senate Bill 297, states persons with an understanding of home economics are better to perform everyday activities such as cooking, sewing, house cleaning, minor home repair, budgeting, and time management.
"Possessing these skills would go a long way to help students have more successful lives as independent human beings," the bill states. "Providing a home economics course in secondary schools in West Virginia will prepare students to handle their everyday life issues."
If passed in its current form, the West Virginia Board of Education would have to develop a program of instruction in home economics, or specific subjects within home economics, that may be integrated into the curriculum for students in secondary schools.
Although the bill passed out of the West Virginia Senate's Education Committee unanimously, during the Wednesday's Senate Floor session, Senator Robert Beach, D-Monongalia, added an amendment to bill that would change the term "home economics" to "family and consumer sciences."
"The term 'home economics' is no longer traditional when talking about these kinds of skills," Beach explained. "I believe family and consumer sciences fits more of what we're going for with this, and I don't think there is a better subject to talk about in today's time than consumer sciences."
Although Beach amended to change the name, he agreed with the rest of the bill's language.
Senator Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, discouraged the amendment and said changing the name was unnecessary and believed since the State Board of Education helped craft language in the bill, the term "home economics" should stay.
Beach argued organizations who may later on supply grants for bill's funding, won't respond to "home economics" because it's no longer traditional, and "consumer sciences" is a more safe route to secure funding.
Beach's amendment passed during the floor session on a voice vote. The bill will advance to third reading during Thursday's Senate Floor Session.
