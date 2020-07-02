huntington — Senator Bob Plymale (D-Wayne) has been elected to a fourth term as Treasurer of the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB), a multi-state compact that works to develop and share best practices and education policies.
The Board includes the governor and four gubernatorial appointees from each member state, including at least one state legislator and one educator. Senator Plymale has served on the board for seventeen years, since 2003.
In addition to Plymale’s position, Governor John Carney of Delaware was elected the new SREB Chair and Glenn Johnson, the Chancellor for Higher Education in Oklahoma, was elected Vice Chair.
SREB conducts research, publishes reports, and performs data analysis for all member states to help develop consensus and work together on regional issues.