Senate passes home ec bill and begins work on Students' Right to Know Act

The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Thursday requiring the West Virginia Board of Education to implement home economics courses for students in secondary schools.
The Senate passed the bill 33-0, with one senator absent. The bill advances to the West Virginia House of Delegates.
If the House passes the bill in its current form, the West Virginia Board of Education would have to develop a program of instruction in home economics, or specific subjects within home economics, that may be integrated into the curriculum.
The bill, Senate Bill 297, states people with an understanding of home economics can better perform everyday activities such as cooking, sewing, house cleaning, minor home repair, budgeting, and time management.
During the bill’s second reading senators voted to change the term “home economics” to “family and consumer sciences,” to better correlate with organizations that may later provide funding.
l l l
Senate Bill 303, dubbed the “Students’ Right to Know Act,” was read a first time Thursday during the West Virginia Senate’s floor session. If passed, it would help high school students make more informed decisions about higher education.
The bill states the act would “ensure they [students] are adequately aware of the cost and benefits of certificate programs, vocational programs, two-year college, four-year college, and other alternative career paths.”
The bill in its current form would require the State Board of Education to collect and disseminate certain career landscape information, allowing the board to execute a memorandum of understanding with any department, agency or division for information required to be collected. The bill would also require any of those organizations to provide that information to the board annually.
Some of the information that could be reported annually would include reports of the most in-demand occupations in the state including entry wage and common degree levels, the average cost of two- and four-year colleges, universities, and vocational schools in the state by type of institution, and the federal and state scholarship, merit and need-based aid programs available for attending two- and four-year colleges, universities or vocational schools.
The bill will be up for second reading today, when senators can amend the bill.
