Senate passes home ec bill and begins work on Students' Right to Know Act

Rick Barbero/The Register-HeraldLinda Shirley, right, baking and pastry and food and nutrition instructor at Woodrow Wilson High School, works with her students Hannah Shufflebarger and Thomas Stafford, sifting flower to add air and leveling for the proper amount. Senate Bill 297 would require the West Board of Education to create a home economics course for students in secondary school. If the bill passes, the class will be called family and consumer sciences.